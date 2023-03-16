Joy and despair after Cox signs law banning abortion clinics in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — With his signature Wednesday, Gov. Spencer Cox officially signed into a law banning abortion clinics in Utah starting as early as this year.

Matylda Blaszczak, co-president of Students United For Reproductive Freedom at the University of Utah, she says she and and other pro-choice activists are disappointed, but not surprised by the Cox signing HB467.

"We do live here in Utah where such stuff has been passed in the past and it's pretty obvious, they're trying to regulate or get rid of abortions as much as they can," Blaszczak said.

For anti-abortion advocates like Mary Taylor, the bill's final approval was a big win.

"I think Utah has really laid a great foundation for a culture of respect for life," said Taylor, who serves as president of Pro-Life Utah.

The governor says the bill was needed to clarify state abortion laws around rape, incest, and health and safety of the mother.

"The trigger law that was passed several years ago would have enacted a defacto complete abortion ban because there wasn't clarity around rape, incest, and the health and safety of the mother," Cox said. "This bill clarifies that so those abortions can continue, they will continue in a hospital setting, but there is nothing that would prevent those from continuing."

The law will also de-license abortion clinics and prevent new ones from forming, requiring women seeking an abortion to get one at a hospital.

"The clinics provide such a unique place for people to get this done, not only does the price significantly lower when you're going to a clinic when you're going to a hospital, it can be anywhere from $20,000 to $25,000, so it's a pretty high price," Blaszczak said.

In a statement, Planned Parenthood Association of Utah CEO and President Karrie Galloway said the organization is exploring options to preserve access to abortion in the state.

Taylor says she is proud of where Utah sits in terms of abortion laws.

"Abortion clinics in any state for any reason are disturbing the taking of a human life is a very sad and tragic thing," she said. "That unborn baby deserves every bit of protection and the rights that you and I do. It's a person from the get-go and we are obligated to protect that life."

Blaszczak says the bill is another attack on women's rights in the post-Roe V. Wade era.

"Abortion is a choice. It should be a choice, and it should be a choice that is left to a woman, a doctor, and her family and it should have no place in government," she said.