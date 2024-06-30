Juveniles arrested after multiple fights following Taylorsville Dayzz fireworks

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Several arrests were made after multiple fights broke out Saturday after the fireworks show at the day-long Taylorsville Dayzz event in the Salt Lake Valley.

Police said incidents began around 10:30 at Taylorsville Park once the fireworks had concluded to wrap up the festival's day. A number of fights between juveniles were seen in an area where carnival rides had been set up, as well as throughout the park.

Despite reports from witnesses, no weapons were found among any of the fights and no injuries were reported.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Salt Lake County Metro Gang Unit, were called to help clear the park in a precautionary measure due to the size of the crowds.

Police made made multiple arrests of juveniles who had, what that they called, gang affiliations.

Taylorsville Dayzz is an annual three-day event in the city that includes a carnival, concerts and rides.