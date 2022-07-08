Kaysville officers help local children raise money for Macie Hill

KAYSVILLE, Utah — As the Kaysville community continues to mourn the loss of 8-year-old Macie Hill, residents are coming together to help the family and each other.

Hill was killed Monday while taking part in the city's annual Fourth of July parade.

A GoFundMe page created to help the Hill family with funeral expenses has already raised over $113,000, while younger members of the community are doing all they can to help.

The Kaysville Police Department shared a photo of its officers stopping by a homemade bracelet stand run by girls wanting to help the Hill family. Not only did the officers buy some of the bracelets, but they wore them throughout the day while on patrol.

"It means the world to us. This has been, for me, it's been the hardest week in my career in law enforcement," shared Ofc. Lexi Benson.

In the post, police say they have seen an outpouring of support, including right after the parade incident in which people volunteered to clean up trash along the route.

"To see the community come together; it really affected the community as a whole, so to see everyone come together and support each other and just be so positive and caring has been really amazing," said Benson.