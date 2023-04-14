Kaysville sinkhole grows larger days after flooding

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A sinkhole that formed in a Kaysville housing development earlier this week has grown even bigger since flooding destroyed the road.

Homes were evacuated early Wednesday morning along Orchard Ridge Drive and Mountain Road when water began rushing down the street. A sinkhole extending nearly the entire length of the road developed and has only increased in size.

Kaysville Fire Chief Paul Erickson said Friday that the process of repairing the damage along Orchard Ridge Drive could take months.

Homebuilder Ivory Homes said no injuries were reported, but said the flooding impacted 11 homes which were mostly under construction. According to the company, two families have been displaced and are now staying in a nearby apartment.

Ivory Homes said they are reinforcing sandbags in the area and looking for a solution to divert flooding that is increasing the road erosion.

