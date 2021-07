Key Pioneer Day events in SLC this week

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Pioneer Day festivities are back after being sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

The parade, marathon and fireworks are all happening this week. Officials expect all of these events will impact traffic.

July 20 - July 24

Days of '47 Cowboy Games and Rodeo, Utah State Fair Park

July 20 - July 24

Ogden Pioneer Days Rodeo, Ogden Pioneer Stadium

Thursday, July 22

8:00 p.m. - Parade route rules go into effect

Friday, July 23

Deseret News Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, 5K events

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. - Days of '47 Parade, downtown

Saturday, July 24

10:00 p.m. - Pioneer Day fireworks, Liberty Park

Info from Salt Lake City Emergency Management.