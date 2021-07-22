Officials urge fireworks caution ahead of dry Pioneer Day weekend

Here we go again, another long holiday weekend where it will be legal for folks to set off personal fireworks…but with many restrictions.

Officials know what can happen when personal fireworks use goes bad.

Cottonwood Heights had a huge fire 4 years ago, sparked by people using fireworks.

A blaze that could’ve been devastating if not for quick work by local fire crews.

This was the scene in July 2017, after people using fireworks sparked a blaze in this tinder dry, vacant lot which quickly spread to nearby homes…burning one residence and threatening several others.

There’s now severe restrictions on fireworks use in the city right now. Police say they had tremendous compliance during the Fourth of July weekend and are hoping for more of the same this weekend.

“It’s an education campaign you know?

We did have one individual on the fourth that basically begged us for a ticket and so they got one.

But outside of that again just education, making sure everybody safe and on the same page.”

Sgt. Tazoi says there will be extra officers on patrol, some of them on overtime, trying to respond to any and every complaint of illegal fireworks use.

To see where fireworks are restricted in Utah, visit the state fire marshall's website, here.