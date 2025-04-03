Kites, cardboard boxes, baby bears and MORE events happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — This weekend is PACKED with events across Utah for you and your family, no matter where you are!

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

CACHE COUNTY

Baby Animal Days - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. the American West Heritage Center will host baby bears from Yellowstone Bear World with the rest of the animals and other family-friendly activities. Follow the link for more information and online ticket pricing.

IRON COUNTY

Cardboard Box Race - This Saturday from 10:00m a.m. to 1:30 p.m. the Brian Head Resort will host a FREE event featuring a cardboard sled race on the lower end of the Race Course, Giant Steps side. Participants in the race will use only cardboard and tape as materials for the award categories of Fastest Sleds, Best in Show and Best Crash. Follow the link for more information.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Spring Spectacular - This Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. the South Jordan Softball Fields will host a FREE event featuring a professional basketball dunk team, baby animal petting zoo, interactive live music and a meet-and-greet with the Easter Bunny! The Candy Scramble family activity begins at 10:00 a.m., follow the link for more information.

Crazy Daisy Market - This Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy will host a FREE event featuring over 65 local small businesses selling handcrafted jewelry, clothing, home decor, treats and more! There will also be a giveaway event, follow the link for more information.

Gem Faire - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. the Mountain America Expo Center will host an event featuring vendors selling all things gemstones, jewelry, crystals, precious metals, pearls and more! There will also be jewelry repair and cleaning services available while you shop. Admission includes a weekend pass for $7, free admission for children under 12 years old. Follow the link for more information.

WEBER COUNTY

Acorn Antiques & Vintage Show - This Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. the Golden Spike Event Center will host an event featuring vendors selling collectables, quality antiques, and anything you can imagine you might find at a vintage market! Admission costs are $7, follow the link for more information.