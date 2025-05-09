Kites, murals, flowers and MORE events happening across Utah this Mother's Day weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with events across Utah for you and your family, no matter where you are!

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

CACHE COUNTY

Vintage Market Days - This Saturday at 5:00 p.m. Cache County Fairgrounds will host a flea market event featuring vintage and antique vendors, food trucks, live music, and more! Follow the link for more information and ticket pricing.

DAVIS COUNTY

North Salt Lake Kite Festival - This Saturday at 10:00 a.m. the Tunnel Springs Park will host a FREE event featuring live music, food trucks, face painters, and kites to fly. A limited number of free kites will be available for kids. Follow the link for more information.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

South Salt Lake Mural Fest - This Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. South Salt Lake will host a free event featuring mural showcases across the city with a self-guided walking or bike tour. Food trucks and live music and entertainment will be available in various locations and on the S-Line TRAX. The Mural Fest headquarters is located on West Temple at Bower's Way. Follow the link for more information and the full map of murals and featured music and food trucks.

The Great Beer Mashup - This Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. the Woodbine Food Hall will host an event featuring local craft beer and other beverages, brewing one-of-a-kind alcoholic beverage creation workshops and more. Follow the link for more information and ticket pricing.

The Flower Parade - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the International Peace Gardens will host a FREE event featuring colorful floats, dance performances, live music and more. Follow the link for more information and to RSVP.

UTAH COUNTY

Orem Asian Festival - This Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. University Place will host a FREE event featuring cultural crafts and food vendors, dumpling making workshops, cultural performances, storytelling and karaoke! Follow the link for more information and the full schedule of events.

WEBER COUNTY

Ogden Living Heritage Festival - This Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. the Ogden Union Station will host a FREE event featuring different cultural group dance and musical performances, craft sales, food vendors and more. Follow the link for more information and the full schedule.