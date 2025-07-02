Salt Lake County warns of extensive firework restrictions amid dangerous dry conditions

SALT LAKE CITY — We’re a matter of hours away from fireworks season kicking off in the Salt Lake Valley for many. But for those who want to set off personal fireworks, there are an abundance of restricted areas.

As the 4th of July draws nearer, every Utahn is preparing how they’ll celebrate.

“I enjoy my fireworks, just in the right place, at the right time,” said Sandra Haak, who lives in Sandy.

For Haak, that means a short drive over to America First Field.

“Going to the Real Salt Lake soccer game and watching the fireworks from the stadium,” Haak said.

In a video message shared on social media, Governor Spencer Cox said leaving the light show to the pros is the best option.

WATCH: One year after fireworks mishap in Provo, will Stadium of Fire attendees be any safer?

One year after fireworks mishap, will Stadium of Fire be any safer?

“Unfortunately, this year, conditions are exceptionally hot and dry, and just one spark could start a devastating wildfire,” Gov. Cox said.

Many neighborhoods are fireworks-restricted areas. So too are all of Salt Lake County’s public parks — like Dimple Dell Park, which Haak calls a jewel of a city park.

“It is the only wild, open space in the United States surrounded by an urban setting,” she said.

As treasurer of the Dimple Dell Preservation Community, she’s invested in that wilderness. Currently, she’s helping to regrow a historic orchard in the park.

But that work leads her to sometimes feel restless through these holiday periods.

“I worry a lot about this very, very dry rye grass, which is like a tinder box,” Haak said. “It is scary because I don’t know from day to day whether my lovely orchard will still be standing.”

WATCH: State of Emergency declared for 17 Utah counties due to drought conditions

State of Emergency declared for 17 Utah counties due to drought conditions

Haak points out that it’s happened before.

“As a matter of fact, part of the orchard we’re working to restore was damaged by fire in the past,” said Haak.

So for the sake of her jewel of a city park and these young trees, she says: “Please, if you’re going to set off fireworks, do it safely and in a big, open space.”

Salt Lake County officials warn that a $1,000 fine awaits anyone who launches fireworks outside allotted times or in restricted areas.

If you’re considering setting off fireworks over the holiday weekend, click this link to see what areas in the Salt Lake area are restricted.