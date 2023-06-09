Lake Powell marina fire ruled accidental following investigation

PAGE, Ariz. — The fire that damaged several boats docked in a Lake Powell marina last week has been ruled accidental following an investigation.

National Park Service Structural Fire investigators completed their investigation Friday and reported the source of the fire was undetermined, but that it was "accidental in nature."

The June 2 fire at the Wahweap Marina just over the Arizona border started just before 1:30 p.m. and consumed several boats.

During the incident, one of the boats on fire was pushed out of its slip and into the marina before being stopped by a breakwater which also caught on fire.

It's estimated that 6-8 houseboats were damaged during the fire.

No fatalities were reported, but two people were treated on scene for smoke inhalation.