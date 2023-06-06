Watch Now
New details on Lake Powell houseboat fire released

Posted at 10:48 AM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 12:48:31-04

PAGE, Ariz. — Days after several houseboats caught fire at a Lake Powell marina near the Utah border, new details have been released on what started the blaze.

The National Park Service said they were first alerted to a fire on one boat moored at Wahweap Marina just before 1:30 p.m. Friday. Shortly after starting on the boat at the B dock near a marina restaurant, the fire spread to several other vessels.

During the incident, one of the boats on fire was pushed out of its slip and into the marina before being stopped by a breakwater which also caught on fire.

It's estimated that 6-8 houseboats were damaged during the fire.

No fatalities were reported, but two people were treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

Areas at the marina impacted by the fire remain closed, and staff are still assessing which boat slips will be cleared for harbor.

The National Park Service is leading the investigation into what started the fire and is asking anyone with videos or photos of the incident to CLICK HERE to submit them.

