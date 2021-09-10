Legacy Fire burning up to 200 acres in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The newly named Legacy Fire burned in parts of Davis County near Farmington and Kaysville Friday. No neighborhoods are threatened near the fire, but officials warn that could change with significant wind shift.

The fire, which has burned an estimated 200 acres, is located west of Interstate 15 and east of Antelope Island.

With no way for crews to access the fire, the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands will allow it to burn. Crews have established a fire break on the West Davis Corridor in case the winds shift.

After being deluged with 911 calls, the Kaysville Fire Department are asking people to refrain from calling unless there is an emergency.

