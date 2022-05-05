Large power outage in Salt Lake City, South Salt Lake causing traffic issues

SALT LAKE CITY — A large power outage in the Salt Lake City and South Salt Lake areas are making for dangerous driving conditions on the roads Thursday.

The outage is currently affecting over 5,000 customers, according to Rocky Mountain Power. Officials said an animal, possibly a squirrel, got into the electrical equipment and caused the outage, which is expected to be repaired by 1 p.m.

Video below shows traffic signals out along State Street in South Salt Lake

Signals Out

Video along State Street shows numerous traffic signals out, leaving drivers to decide on their own when to cross streets.