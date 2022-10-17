Last chance for public comment on Little Cottonwood Canyon Gondola

SALT LAKE CITY — If you have thoughts on the proposed gondola option for Little Cottonwood Canyon, you have just a few more hours to submit a public comment.

The Utah Department of Transportation is recommending a gondola to alleviate traffic to Snowbird and Alta.

UDOT tells FOX 13 News it has received roughly 8,500 comments so far, but there are no further details about how many of those are for or against the proposal.

WATCH: Video simulation shows gondola proposal for Little Cottonwood Canyon

If you'd like to submit a comment, you can do so by clicking here. All comments must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Monday night.

The proposal for a gondola has been controversial as many groups, community members, religious organizations and local government have been vocal surrounding the issue.

Those who oppose the plan say the gondola will be an intrusion in the area and overall believe the gondola will not be effective enough in reducing traffic.

On the other hand, some argue the gondola will be a quiet and safe alternative when compared to other ideas for alleviating traffic in the canyon.

The gondola project has been in the works since 2018 and would cost more than $550 million.

After the public comment period has concluded, UDOT will consider each of the comments before proceeding to the last phase in the process, which is the decision phase.