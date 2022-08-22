Latest update on search for missing Zion National Park hiker

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — Officials at Zion National Park said the search for a missing hiker continues three days after she disappeared.

In a release Monday, the National Park Service said they are still searching for 29-year-old Jetal Agnihotri. The Washington County Sheriff's Office has joined in the search in the area near the Virgin River in the southern end of the park.

Agnihotri went missing Friday as flash floods hit the Narrows section of the park. At the time, the National Park Service had received reports of hikers being swept up by the flooding.

It wasn't until later in the evening that park employees learned the 29-year-old Arizona woman was overdue from a trip to the Narrows.

A woman who was with Agnihotri before she disappeared told FOX 13 News that she and another friend had left the area area after hearing about flash flooding. Instead of joining the other two, Mostafa Javadian said Agnihotri wanted to stay and explore the Narrows.

The Zion Search and Rescue Team utilized more than 20 of its members in an unsuccessful attempt to locate Agnihotri near the Virgin River.

Park officials said the Riverside Walk and the Narrows remain closed, but the search is not affecting operations at Angels Landing or other Zion destination.