Grass fire near I-80 fills Salt Lake City sky with smoke

Posted at 5:02 PM, Jul 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-17 21:24:31-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A grass fire was sparked Sunday afternoon just off Interstate 80 near 7200 West in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Fire Department officials said around 5 p.m. that they were reaching containment and had the fire surrounded on all sides by either roads or firefighting crews — but shifting winds later made it harder to get under control. It was estimated at 20 acres as of about 6:30 p.m.

The fire was burning near railroad tracks, but officials said the closest rail cars were about a quarter-mile away and were not of much concern. No structures are threatened.

The fire's cause is under investigation.

Smoke from the wildfire filled the Salt Lake area.

Before this fire, another grass fire along I-80 in Summit County was sparked and eventually forced some evacuations.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

