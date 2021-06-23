Lawnmower sparks Provo neighborhood brush fire

PROVO, Utah — Officials said sparks from a lawnmower started a brush fire in a Provo neighborhood Wednesday that briefly forced evacuations.

According to Provo Fire Rescue, while a lawn was being mowed in the area near 400 North River Park Drive, the mower hit a rock, creating sparks that started the fire.

FOX 13

Homes in the area along Palisades Drive were evacuated before the flames were put out.

The Orem Fire Department was also involved in attacking the fire due to it being along the border between Orem and Provo.

On Monday, Provo firefighters were called out to a brush fire that was started by fireworks. A teen now faces charges for lighting the fireworks in a restricted area and could face fines up to nearly $2,500.