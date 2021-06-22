Provo brush fire caused by fireworks lit by minor

PROVO, Utah — A brush fire in Provo was started Monday by fireworks discharged by a minor, police say.

WATCH: Salt Lake County leaders plead with residents to hold off on fireworks

The half-acre fire was located in the 4400 block of Mile High Drive. The fireworks were lit ahead of the open discharge period which begins July 2.

Over the past week, Utah leaders have urged residents to hold off on lighting their own fireworks due to drought conditions and the possibility for widespread fires. Gov. Spencer Cox said he does not have the authority to issue a statewide fireworks ban, leading to the request for Utahns to police themselves.

"This incident highlights the conditions that fire officials, community leaders, and a lot of community members fear as we approach the Fourth of July holiday," said Fire Marshal Lynn Schofield of Provo Fire and Rescue.

READ: Utah House Speaker says no to special session on fireworks

The unidentified minor may be charged with discharging fireworks outside of the open fireworks window and discharging fireworks in a restricted area. Fines for the incident could be up to $2,420 for both charges and the costs to put out the fire.

FOX 13

"We cannot legally ban the use of fireworks, or realistically enforce a ban when fireworks are available just across the border. We just have to provide as many safe alternatives as we can, and count on our citizens to be responsible — and do the right thing," said Schofield.