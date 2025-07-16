Lawyers for convicted killer Ralph Menzies file clemency petition to avoid execution

SALT LAKE CITY — Lawyers for condemned killer Ralph Leroy Menzies have asked the Utah Board of Pardons & Parole for clemency.



The request is the next step after a judge signed Menzie's death warrant last week; an execution scheduled to be conducted through a firing squad.

Menzies is scheduled to die by firing squad on September 5 for the 1988 murder of Maurine Hunsaker, who was taken from her job at a convenience store and tied up in Big Cottonwood Canyon and had her throat slit.

His lawyers have argued that Menzies has dementia that has become worse, and he can’t be executed under the Constitution.

Menzies’ lawyers have also asked the Utah Supreme Court to intervene on his behalf.