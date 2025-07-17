Utah County Commissioners approve plan to allow police to work with ICE

PROVO, Utah — All three Utah County Commissioners voted Wednesday in favor of policies that will allow local law enforcement to work closely with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Hundreds gathered for the public hearing, most to oppose the measures, before the vote was taken. The crowd became so large, overflow rooms were necessary to accommodate those who wished to attend.

Once the agreement is enacted, the Utah County Sheriff's Office will allow agency deputies to participate in some ICE operations.

Three agenda items passed involve 287(G) agreements between US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Utah County Sheriff's office.

One is an interconnection security agreement which connects IT systems to share data. The next item is for a Warrant Service Officer, allowing ICE to train, certify, and authorize local law enforcement officers to serve and execute administrative warrants on undocumented people in their jail.

The last item is a task force model to allow law enforcement agencies to enforce limited immigration with ICE oversight during their routine police duties.

Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith said not much would change with these agreements.

"The importance to me as a sheriff to be able to have transparency with ICE so that we are now on a playing ground with them to coordinate. And I can be aware of activities and if things are happening in this community that I am not ok with, like ICE raids then we are going to address those with ICE." the sheriff said.

During the meeting, people shared their own emotional stories involving ICE.

"My friend and classmate Ashley was taken by ICE. One day she was here. Laughing with us, learning with us, the next day she was just gone. No goodbye no explanation. Just fear, silence and an empty seat in class," said 12-year-old Adelaide Thiot.

Another Utah County resident also stood up in opposition to the policies.

“I’m here because I believe everyone deserves a right to live in peace not in fear…" Cameron Gonzales said. “When local police partner with ICE It sends a message that our police aren't here to protect us, they're here to enforce broken federal policies. That damages that trust between law enforcement and the people they're supposed to protect."

Commissioner Amelia Powers Gardner said their committed to having transparency with the community and she hoped everyone in Utah county feels safe regardless of their status.

Despite all three agreements being approved unanimously by the commissioned, the program will not be implemented immediately.

