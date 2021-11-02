Layton High School student hit by car, taken to hospital

LAYTON, Utah — A Layton High School student was hit by a car Tuesday morning near the school, according to police.

The incident happened on Wasatch Drive and the student has been taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police identified the student as a 15-year-old girl.

The driver was also a student at the school and has been cooperating with police.

Police said it was dark and raining at the time.

Police said Northbound Wasatch Drive at the scene would be closed for one or two hours.

