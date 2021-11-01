Woman, child killed in I-15 crash in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Utah — A woman and 10-year-old boy were killed Sunday evening when the car they were traveling in slammed into a Utah Department of Transportation vehicle on Interstate 15.

WATCH: Family of Utah teen hit in crosswalk while trick-or-treating asking for a miracle

Just before 6 p.m., the UDOT truck was sitting on the southbound right shoulder of the highway in Farmington when the woman driving an Infiniti G35 swerved across multiple lanes into the rear of the vehicle.

Utah Highway Patrol officials say the woman died on impact, while the boy died after being life-flighted to a nearby hospital. It's not known how the driver and child were related.

Utah Highway Patrol

Authorities say the UDOT vehicle had its emergency equipment activated on the highway shoulder after the employee had finished assisting another motorist. The employee suffered minor injuries in the incident.

