Utah Highway Patrol: Unusually high number of fatal crashes over Halloween weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol reacted Monday morning to an unusually high number of fatal wrecks that occurred over the weekend.

Troopers say they don’t usually see this volume of wrecks so late in the year.

Over the weekend, UHP Sergeant Cameron Roden says they responded to three separate wrecks that resulted in four fatalities.

He says this fatality count is more in line with what happens during the time frame known as the “100 deadliest days of summer," between Memorial and Labor Day weekends.

Video shows drunk driver headed wrong way on I-15

Roden says it’s challenging to attribute these wrecks to any one factor. But, says one is being investigated as an impaired driving incident.

Woman, child killed in I-15 crash in Farmington

With daylight saving time ending this Sunday, Roden says people should be aware of drowsy drivers in the days following the time change.

"It is something that’s going to change for people, it’s going to change driving a bit because it’s going to get darker earlier now," said Sgt. Roden. "If you have equipment issues with your car, if your car needs headlights or anything like that, make sure to get that taken care of before next weekend when we have increased darkness.”

Troopers also remind pedestrians to be more alert of drivers as it gets darker, earlier.