Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

LDS church announces all Historic Sites fully open to the public

The Beehive House
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Beehive House in Salt Lake City
The Beehive House
Posted at 3:31 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 17:31:04-05

SALT LAKE CITY — In another sign of normalcy following the COVID-19 pandemic, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced all its Historic Sites are now fully open to the public.

The sites which are located in Utah and around the country were closed in March 2020 before a phased reopening began last May. All sites have now returned to normal operations.

Utah's Historic Sites are:

  • Beehive House
  • Cove Fort
  • Brigham Young Winter Home and Office
  • St. George Tabernacle
  • Hamblin Home
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere