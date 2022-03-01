LDS church announces all Historic Sites fully open to the public

SALT LAKE CITY — In another sign of normalcy following the COVID-19 pandemic, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced all its Historic Sites are now fully open to the public.
The sites which are located in Utah and around the country were closed in March 2020 before a phased reopening began last May. All sites have now returned to normal operations.
Utah's Historic Sites are:
- Beehive House
- Cove Fort
- Brigham Young Winter Home and Office
- St. George Tabernacle
- Hamblin Home