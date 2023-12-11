LDS church announces Layton temple open house and dedication

LAYTON, Utah — More than five years after the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the construction of a temple in Layton, dates for public tours and a dedication ceremony have been announced.

The newest Utah temple is located at 1400 Oak Hills Drive and was announced during the April 2018 General Conference of the church.

As is customary, the temple will be open for free public tours, regardless of membership standing in the church, from Tuesday, April 16 through Thursday, April 18, 2024.

The announcement comes on the heels of the Orem Temple opening, which has been holding public tours since October.

After the open house, church leadership will dedicate the temple in Layton and after the ceremony, it will only be open to church members in good standing.

Utah has 28 temples currently in operation, under construction or announced that serve more than 2.3 million LDS church members in the Beehive State.

Additionally, the church announced the open house dates and dedication plans for two other temples worldwide.

The Puebla Mexico temple will be open for public tours from March 29 through April 20 with a dedication ceremony on May 19.

In the Philippines, the Urdaneta temple will be dedicated on April 28 with public tours from March 15 through March 30.