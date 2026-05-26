LDS Church’s stock portfolio loses billions again. Here are the latest numbers.

After a record-setting selling spree at the end of 2025, the immense public portfolio of investments held by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints appeared to settle back into its billion-dollar business as usual.

New disclosures by Salt Lake City-based Ensign Peak Advisors show the account it manages for the global faith dipped by about $3 billion in value in the first three months of 2026, to $53.7 billion — and managers added stocks this time, in contrast to the prior quarter’s nearly $5.6 billion sell-off.

That $3 billion decline was largely due to market forces in a quarter that saw the launch of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran — and not from the large dumping of stocks as seen in the two previous periods.

In fact, after setting the single highest level of stock liquidations for a single quarter last year since its reports became public six years ago, the church’s Ensign Peak became a relatively modest net buyer of about $200 million in stocks in January, February and March.

That’s the lowest net volume of holdings to move in or out of the account in quarter since late 2021, coming after managers sold a net $7.7 billion in six months to close out 2025.

Disclosures to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also show the portfolio’s largest single holding remains a $4 billion-plus stake in Nvidia as the artificial-intelligence hardware maker continues to mushroom in value.

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