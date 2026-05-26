Rocky Mountain Power is ready to cut power due to the risk of wildfires

SALT LAKE CITY — As the danger of wildfires continues to rise in Utah, a local utility company says they are prepared to cut power to certain areas to help mitigate the risks.

Federal forecasting agencies warn of extreme heat and dry conditions across the Intermountain West into the summer. Utah's April 1 snowpack was also the lowest on record since officials began measurements back in 1930.

“We desperately need every Utahn, every visitor, to be thinking about wildfire safety now,” said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox at a recent press conference.

Rocky Mountain Power says to mitigate those wildfire risks, they are taking steps to protect communities, including enhanced safety settings and protective equipment designed to automatically shut off power when lines come into contact with debris, wildlife, or strong winds.

During periods of elevated risk, officials say they may temporarily de-energize power lines to reduce the likelihood of ignition or help limit the spread of active fires.

“We are preparing for an elevated wildfire season across our service area and taking proactive steps to reduce risk,” said Curt Mansfield, senior vice president of Rocky Mountain Power. “Working closely with our partners and encouraging customers to prepare now is critical to keeping our communities safe.”

Rocky Mountain Power monitors weather and wildfire conditions using more than 300 weather stations, according to the utility company.

The utility urges people to prepare for the potential outages by ensuring their contact information is up to date to receive outage notifications, reviewing backup power options, and assembling an emergency kit.

You can also find the latest outage information from Rocky Mountain Power here.