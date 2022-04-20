Lee refuses to discuss election texts; Romney sees no issues

OGDEN, Utah — Appearing at the opening of a new bioprocessing manufacturing facility in Ogden, Sen. Mike Lee refused to speak about text message conversations he had in which he discussed the Trump administration's attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Lee and Sen. Mitt Romney were both guests Wednesday at Thermo Fisher Scientific’s new plant which will produce materials needed to develop new vaccines, including those for COVID-19.

Last week, CNN obtained texts between Lee and Mark Meadows, then President Donald Trump's chief of staff. In the messages sent in late 2020 and early 2021, Lee originally appears to support Trump's plan to legally challenge the outcome of the election. However, he later showed frustration with the president, claiming his efforts would eventually fail and hurt his image.

Multiple questions about the texts posed to Lee went unanswered at the Ogden event.

When asked about Lee's actions presented in the report, Sen. Romney supported his colleague while also maintaining his long-held stance that there were no voting discrepancies during the 2020 election.

"I disagree with the effort to try and overturn the election; of the emails that I've seen so far that Sen. Lee sent, I didn't seem him requesting anything that was illegal."

Romney added that Lee should eventually stand up and answer questions about the texts.