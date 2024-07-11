Legendary hamburger chain set to open first-ever Utah locations

SALT LAKE CITY — For all the complaints some longtime Utahns have over the influx of Californians to the Beehive State, there's an import on the horizon that should make everyone happy.

Legendary hamburger chain Fatburger has announced it will open several new locations in Utah, marking the restaurant's first time serving customers in the state.

Founded in a Los Angeles neighborhood in 1947, Fatburger largely remained California-based until locations were opened worldwide about two decades ago.

Twelve Fatburger restaurants will open in Utah over the next six years along with its sister-brand, Round Table Pizza, with the first location set to welcome customers in 2025. While the exact locations have yet to be announced, Fatburger said "Salt Lake City will be a key area of focus."

Known for its made-to-order burgers and shakes, Fatburger offers a relatively simple menu that has become immensely popular over the decades.

Over the years, Fatburger has been immortalized in pop culture, being featured in the hit song, "It Was a Good Day," by Ice Cube, and referenced in an episode of "Sanford and Son" back in the seventies.