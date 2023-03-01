Legislature passes full-day kindergarten bill for all of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill making all-day kindergarten an option for all of Utah passed in the legislature Wednesday.

After it previously passed in the House, the Senate voted 24-to-3 in favor of the bill sponsored by Rep. Robert Spendlove (R-Sandy).

The bill changes the formulas used by the state to fund a full-day length of kindergarten, but requires local school districts to also make half-day classes an option.

Spendlove said a challenge with previously getting the funding was not having systems in place to offer full-day.

“It’s optional for schools, so if the schools have the infrastructure and the ability to do this, great and they can do it," said Rep. Spendlove last month. "But if they don’t have it yet, then they have time to be able to integrate that as they have the resources."

The bill now heads to Gov. Spencer Cox for his signature or veto.