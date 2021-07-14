Lehi City thanks residents for saving millions of gallons of water

LEHI, Utah — Drought conditions continue with little relief in sight, but Lehi residents have done their part to conserve water, saving nearly 47 million gallons of water this week over the same week in 2020.

This number represents a saving of 144 acre feet of pressurized irrigation water.

Lehi is currently under "Phase 3" water restrictions, meaning residents may not water their yards more than two times a week, with at least two days in between water cycles.

Visit Lehi City's website for more information about how to conserve water.