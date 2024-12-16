Lighting Utah one Christmas bulb at a time is a full-time job

PARK CITY, Utah — A Utah-based company is helping the state come alive with holiday cheer by installing light displays at thousands of homes, public buildings and landscapes.

“There is no job too big. There is no job too small,” said Vance Brand, company founder of Christmas Light Professionals.

Jobs range in price from $250 and go into the thousands, with costs determined by the number of lights and level of detail a customer wants. Brand and his team consult with clients on colors, size and design before crews of installers get to work.

“I like to say I am the fastest light-slinger on the west side of the Mississippi,” said Travis Powell who has been installing lights for more than a decade. “I love Christmas lights.”

Brand believes some of the benefits that come with having lights professionally installed include expertise, convenience and insurance.

“We are a licensed general contractor in Utah,” he explained.

With Christmas quickly approaching, Brand says his crews are still installing lights but there is still time to add more jobs.