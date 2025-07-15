Utah County issues warning after mosquito tests positive for West Nile Virus

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The Utah County Health Department is warning residents to be aware of mosquitoes after one of the insects tested positive for West Nile Virus. It's the first confirmed mosquito pool in the county to test positive for the virus this year.

According to officials, the mosquito pool was collected in the Lake Shore/North Palmyra area during their routine mosquito surveillance. The area where the bug was collected also received additional treatment following the positive result.

Following the initial positive test, the same location was tested twice more without an additional positive result. Utah County Mosquito Abatement teams say they will continue to monitor the area closely while maintaining their control efforts countywide.

West Nile Virus is a potentially dangerous disease, but severe illness is uncommon, according to experts. Most people infected with the virus do not experience symptoms, and about 1 in 5 may develop mild flu-like illness, including fever, headache, and body aches. Only in rare instances does West Nile Virus cause serious neurological complications.

Residents are encouraged to reduce mosquito breeding and prevent bites through simple measures.

