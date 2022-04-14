Like father, like son; UHP trooper follows in dad's footsteps

SALT LAKE CITY — Zach Zesiger has always known what he wanted to do for a career, and he has the photos to prove it.

The Utah Highway Patrol shared Zesiger's story after he recently graduated from the academy to become a trooper and follow his father Mark, who has been a long-time trooper himself.

In a Facebook post, the Zesigers are shown in two photos; one where Zach is a young child and another with both Zach and Mark dressed in full trooper uniform. Both photos show the Zesigers standing in front of a patrol car.

"Since I was little, I have only wanted to be a trooper. I have always looked up to my dad and have been able to follow in his footsteps and learn from him," said Zach. "When I was little, I would wait at the door everyday for him to come home and ask him how many people he pulled over and how many people he arrested.

"I always wanted to be out there working with him."

Along with his father, Zach wrote that he learned from all the troopers he saw, recognizing that they do a lot more than simply hand out tickets.

"I saw the life saving efforts they have made and recognized the importance of helping people when they are having the worst moment of their lives," shared Zach.

Zach finished by writing that if anyone has ever dreamed of a career in law enforcement, they should look to the Utah Highway Patrol.