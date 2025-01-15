Like most Utahns, local family bake sale feels price pain of egg shortage

MURRAY, Utah — There's little doubt that most Utahns have likely seen the recent egg shortage affecting local neighborhood grocery stores, with supplies shrinking and prices rising.

While the Utah Food Industry Association says they know the root cause, restocking shelves could take months, and because of the shortage, a Murray bake sale is struggling to curb costs for its own customers.

Sue Danielson’s kitchen is stocked with all the best baking ingredients which transform into tasty family recipes she’s shared with several generations. What started as a teaching moment for Sue’s grandkids last June has blossomed into a beloved local bake sale along Vine Street.

“We open every Saturday morning at 9 a.m. We try to stay open until 11, but some weeks we sell out by then,” Danielson said.

Robyn Oguinye explains below what's driving egg shortage, rising prices:

What are factors behind nationwide egg shortage, rising prices?

Dozens line up from as far as Bountiful and Park City.

But Sue’s daughter, Amy Greenland, says their family’s labors of love are being tested even further by ever-rising expenses.

“Eggs have been an issue," said Greenland. “With the cost of groceries and everything going up, it’s been a balance.”

Sue and her daughter try to keep costs low for community members, but with the way they’ve seen prices of eggs and butter rise, even they are starting to feel the pinch on their porch.

“There’s been a significant increase in the price of eggs,” admitted Dave Davis, President of the Utah Food Industry Association.

According to the latest consumer price index, egg prices are up about 38% since last year as the industry faces shortages due to bird flu outbreaks. Davis thinks it could be months until they’re back to business as usual.

“The best practice, I think for everyone, is be patient and be judicious in how you buy,” he added.

Because of the shortage, Sue’s fan-favorite chocolate chip cookies have gone from $10 a dozen to $15, making the family ponder the future of their local bake sale.

“We’ve had so much demand for us," Greenland said. "How do we get licensed, how do we get bigger? Is it even going to be worth it?”

The family says they won’t give up on what’s become an experience for the whole neighborhood to enjoy.

“There are times when we’re just breaking even," Danielson admits, "but the community loves it and that’s rewarding."