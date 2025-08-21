Police deaths in Utah: Historical context shows progress despite recent tragedy

SALT LAKE CITY — While the recent tragedy in Tremonton that claimed two officers in one day represents more police deaths in one day than any Utah department has faced in nearly 40 years, a historical analysis reveals an encouraging long-term trend.

Though Utah saw officer deaths spike in the early 1900s through 1920, and numbers gradually increased through the latter half of the 20th century, the rate of line-of-duty deaths has actually reached its lowest point since record-keeping began when adjusted for population growth.

The data shows that while Utah's population grew from 450,000 residents in 1920 to 3.27 million in 2020, the rate of officer deaths relative to population has significantly declined, from four deaths per 100,000 in 1920 to 0.5 deaths per 100,000 in the 2010s. That indicates that being a police officer in Utah has become safer over time.

Despite this progress, recent events serve as a stark reminder that even one officer death is too many, and improvements in officer safety remain an ongoing priority.