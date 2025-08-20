Once-popular Snowland ski resort hopes to rise from the powder in central Utah

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah — A beloved ski and snowboard run in central Utah will soon be getting new life as the state's 16th ski resort, with a non-profit foundation announcing plans to revive Snowland.

Utahns and those who visit the state love to ski, and that rings true not only across the Wasatch Front but in other areas across Utah as well.

In 1967, Jerry Nelson launched Snowland as a family operation in Fairview Canyon, only to see it close in 1980, with the cabin and special use permits taken over by Wasatch Academy.

"Everyone from Sanpete County has skied here at one time or another," said Brent Lange, the chairman of the foundation that looks to revive the ski resort.

Favorable snow conditions in recent years have attracted mainly snowboarders to the area, as they take turns driving up SR-31, the main road just east of Fairview, dropping off passengers, then turning around and doing it over and over again.

"It’s crazy and it’s dangerous and seeing U-turns by teenagers up at the top and at the bottom, we just felt like we needed to revive a parking lot and get some amenities there and improve the public safety," Lange explained.

Snow College is partnering with the venture in hopes of creating new learning opportunities for students.

"These are the types of things we’re looking at, but we’re still looking to define that," said Snow College VP of Finance and Administrative Services Tim Tingey.

Last week, community members and local leaders attended a groundbreaking at the site where currently only an all-volunteer team is at work, running two rope tows and the Nelson Cabin, which organizers say will serve up refreshments like it did in the past.

"It’ll be just a quaint little spot to stop and drop for a minute," said Lange.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, who calls the area home, even vowed to learn to ski here at Snowland.

"It’s just a community effort and we’re having a blast doing it," Lange added.

The new Snowland plans to open the first week of December and will be free to the public this season. While a goal of installing a T-lift is set for 2027, there will be no chairlifts, now or in the future, although the resort hopes to bring lodges and an outdoor concert venue.