Nearly 2,000 homes in Davis County lost power for about two hours Tuesday night.

The area of eastern Kaysville/Fruit Heights saw a single outage that knocked out 1,910 Rocky Mountain Power customers' electricity around 8 p.m. It was restored around 10 p.m.

Strong winds hit the area that same evening, but RMP has not officially determined a cause.

