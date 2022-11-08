LIVE BLOG: Latest updates on Utah's general election

As election day commences across the country, stay up to date with the latest updates in Utah election news.

10:15 a.m.

Lt. Governor's Office tells FOX 13 News no election issues have arisen so far and everything is going smoothly on the voting front.

8:30 a.m.

Weber County Clerk/Auditor Ricky Hatch warns local voters that in-person voting is being hosted at the county fairgrounds exhibit hall and the Ogden Valley Library, contrary to where Google is sending voters.

8:30 a.m.

FOX 13's Scott McKane visits Salt Lake County, where ballots are being counted as County Clerk Sherrie Swensen oversees her last election before retirement.

7:00 a.m.

Polling locations open across Utah. Voters head to voting centers to cast their ballots.