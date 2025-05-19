'Live from New York, it's... Utah!' SNL cracks joke at Beehive State's expense

NEW YORK — Throughout its 50 years at the forefront of pop culture and entertainment, Saturday Night Live has always implemented a no-holds-barred approach when skewering celebrities and politicians.

But on Saturday, the show put the entire state of Utah... all of us(!)... in its cross hairs, and in the opening sketch of the night, no less.

The sketch plays off President Donald Trump's recent meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia, with James Austin Johnson playing the president fending off the prince's request to remain in the Middle East for good.

"Sadly, I can't," Johnson says as Trump. "I have to get back home. Luckily, we have our own little slice of Saudi Arabia in America. A dry desert area filled with people who are way too into their religion. We call ours Utah... and I do very well there."

The line got some decent laughs before Johnson left the stage and sat with the audience before breaking into the show's famous line to start the show: "Live from New York, it's Saturday night!"