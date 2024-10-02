Local Jewish, Muslim communities react after Iran fires missiles into Israel

SALT LAKE CITY — Iran launched at least 180 missiles into Israel on Tuesday.

It was the latest incident in a years-long conflict between Israel and Iran-backed militias Hezbollah and Hamas.

Ron Zamir with the United Jewish Federation of Utah says his son was in Tel Aviv.

"So, he sends me a picture from the air raid shelter of his baby who's four months old playing with another four-month-old baby," said Zamir.

Here in Utah on Tuesday, Zamir reacted to the latest attack on Israel.

"It takes 12 minutes for these missiles to reach Israel from Iran. These are missiles the size of a bus, so, what is Iran trying to achieve?" said Zamir.

Many of those incoming missiles were intercepted by the country's air defenses, according to a spokesman for the Israeli Military.

"To have 181 high-speed, technologically advanced, incredibly destructive ballistic missiles fired at a tiny country the size of New Jersey is very scary," said Rabbi Sam Spector with Congregation Kol Ami.

Rabbi Spector also spoke about a shooting that took place Tuesday in the Jaffa neighborhood in Tel Aviv, that left six people dead after two suspects opened fire. Police said the suspects were also killed. The shooting happened moments before the missiles were launched by Iran.

"It's a reminder that this is not a fight of Jews against Muslims at the end of the day. Again, this is a fight of good against evil," said Rabbi Spector.

FOX 13 News spoke with Satin Tashnizi, the executive director of the Emerald Project in Salt Lake.

Tashnizi says the nonprofit's mission is to connect, prepare and inspire young people to transform as their self-actualization is the key to liberty and justice for all.

"Iran's retaliation has been predicted for quite some time. I think that's why so many people even domestically in the U.S. and in Europe and around the world have been urging Israel to do a cease-fire," said Tashnizi.

Tashnizi is Muslim and the daughter of Iranian immigrants.

"Israel has assassinated the leader of Hezbollah, Israel has also expanded ground operations into Lebanon," she said. "In a matter of days, escalation went from strikes to ground invasion."

She gave her thoughts on how the situation in the Middle East could be de-escalated.

"I think the United States needs to stop arming Israel. We just sent over $8.7 billion," said Tashnizi.

Zamir had a different opinion.

"I believe for one that this war will end and it will end with help by the United States and other countries," he said.

On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retaliate against Iran.