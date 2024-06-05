Locals hope to save beloved drive-in movie theater & swap meet

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Residents in West Valley City and trying to stop the rezoning of the Redwood Drive-In Movie Theatre and Swap Meet.

“This is my source of income. This is how I support my family,” said Blanca Trejo, a swap meet vendor who sells tumblers and hats.

Just 48 hours after finding out that this land could be rezoned and changed, community members in West Valley City are rallying to save a place that has meant so much to them for decades.

People gathered at the site on Tuesday, holding up signs and collecting signatures to ask the city not to approve a zoning change at the Redwood Drive-In Theatre.

"I grew up selling here with my mom, over 20 years ago,” said Jessica Ibarra. Generations of her family have been selling items there.

Hundreds of vendors, like Ibarra’s family, set up at the swap meet at the Redwood Drive-In Theatre every weekend.

"Over 5,000 people unite here every weekend to purchase second-hand items, low-price items, so for the community around here, it’s going to be a sad story because they count on us to get their products, produce,” said Trejo.

Developer Edge Homes has filed a petition with West Valley City to rezone the land from commercial use to housing.

"There’s no help in you bringing this apartment here, there’s no help in building more buildings that our local community cannot afford,” said Cristian Gutierrez, a swap meet vendor working to organize the community effort.

Over 1,000 people have already signed a petition, saying the swap meet is vital and the drive-in theater is a unique place that should stay open.

"One of the few that are still open, so it’s nostalgic. It’s something that if we lose, we are never going to get back,” added Gutierrez.

This application goes to the West Valley City Planning Commission, and they will give their recommendation to the full council.

"We consider every zone change request on a case-by-case basis, so we look at facts of the situation, what’s around the property, taking public input into consideration,” said Steve Pastorik, the community development director for West Valley City. “The city council does not take these decisions lightly. They want to hear from the community, but in the end, they have to vote what they feel like is the best decision for the city overall.”

Three years ago, a different developer tried rezoning the property. People raised their voices, and the developer eventually withdrew that application, hoping they could do it again.

The petition can be found online here.