Man airlifted to hospital after scuba diving incident at Bear Lake

GARDEN CITY, Utah — A man was flown to the hospital after an incident that occurred while scuba diving at Bear Lake Saturday afternoon.

The Rich County Sheriff's Office said the victim, a 56-year-old man, was diving with a group about 90-100 feet deep near Cisco Beach when the "incident" occurred. No further details about what happened were immediately available.

The sheriff's office said they received the 911 call around 1:45 p.m. and responded along with other nearby agencies.

The man was taken to Logan Regional Hospital via medical helicopter. His condition is not known at this time.

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