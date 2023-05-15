Longtime residents preparing for worst-ever flooding in Huntsville area

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — Homes are pooled with water, water is jumping sandbags, and residents are worried about what's next after dozens of homes have already been damaged and one was evacuated near Huntsville about 10 miles from Pineview Reservoir.

It's a shocking scene up the South Fork Campground, where people are no strangers to flooding; but homeowners say this year is the worst flooding they've seen in over decade.

Julie Berry's South Fork summer trailer has been in her family for about 50 years; when she and her husband, Scott, heard flood waters were approaching, they started to do everything they can to protect the home.

"She worries about it a lot, so I came up and we just started sandbagging because I know it hasn't hit it's highest yet," said Scott Berry.

"Somebody told us there's about 14 feet still up there to come down," explained Julie. "Causey Dam is overflowing, so there's no control at this point, so just for us to get ready, sandbag, and do what we can to protect everything."

Just across the bridge, Berry's cousin, Lynn, has a trailer that's also experiencing flooding.

"I came up here every other day, but then the neighbors called me up and said, 'Hey, it's flooding today!'" she said.

Campground residents say the flooding has yet to reach levels of what they saw in 2011 or 1983.

"We have had it where logs have gone against my bridge and caused the dam, and flooded up on top the road and flooded everything that year," said Lynn Berry.

"In 2011, obviously we had a big flood up here and we sandbagged, and then 1983 we had a huge storm, huge winter, and that's when all the flooding in Salt Lake, State Street, we got a lot of it up here," said Julie.

The Berry's are now preparing for this year to surpass all the others.

"Some people, they're in big trouble," Scott said. "Some of these people down lower, they're just in the lowlands and all the water wants to go down there. They've sandbagged as much as they can and I think it's still breaching some of their sandbags."

The Berry's hope the flooding doesn't prevent them from making memories at their South Fork trailer for years to come.

"Obviously, we'll pass it down to our two kids," said Julie, "it'll be theirs. Our grandkids, they all come up on the weekends, everybody helps do everything they can to protect it so just keep fighting."

Officials have asked homeowners to be prepared for the flooding to get worse as the weather warms up during the week ahead. They've asking residents to obtain sandbags and be proactive, even if flood waters have yet to reach their homes.