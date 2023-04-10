Salt Lake City better prepared for flooding than in 1983, mayor insists

SALT LAKE CITY — Saying there's no way to predict exactly what will be in store in regards to possible flooding conditions, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall says the city is in a much better place than when the city flooded four decades ago.

Back in 1983, a record high snowpack combined with a sudden jump in temperatures turned State Street into a river streaming through the middle of downtown.

"We are absolutely, undoubtedly much better prepared today for the record snowfall that we've received than we were in 1983," said Mendenhall.

Speaking alongside public utility officials at a briefing Monday in Memory Grove Park, the mayor worked to assure residents that this year's epic snowfall totals won't create similar flooding issues despite Utah's snowpack currently sitting at 229% of normal.

Mendenhall shared major differences between now and the conditions in 1983.

First, Little Dell Reservoir was devised and created as a flood control system and water storage facility.

"That reservoir right now is capturing a portion of the runoff from Parleys Creek upstream of our city system here," the major explained.

The second difference takes a statewide crisis and turns it into an advantage as unlike four decades ago, Utah is currently coming out of an extreme drought.

"This was not the case 40 years ago when Utah Lake and the Great Salt Lake, at that time, were at historically high levels," said Mendenhall. "Today, both lakes have probably a tragic amount of capacity at the Great Salt Lake that can collect the runoff and that means less overall pressure on our upstream portions of the system."

While warmer temperatures over the past few days have enabled residents to enjoy more outdoor activities, they also come with concerns over a quickened snow melt. However, officials say conditions remain optimal to avoid potential flooding in the city.

"The forecast for the next week is perfect for a measured run off," said Laura Briefer, Director of the Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities.

Briefer added that the department is currently releasing water from Little Dell to make additional space available for Parleys Creek runoff, which will take pressure off the city's water management system when peak runoff does occur.

"At this time, the areas that have the highest risk of flooding from runoff would be areas that are within the floodplain around the Jordan River, and also around different creeks as they flow through the city," added Briefer. "At this point, those are the areas that would be the highest concern.

"That's not to say that they will flood. It's important to take extra precautions around those areas and pay attention to the forecasts and flood projections."

The city is making over 10,000 filled sandbags available to be immediately deployed in areas where emergency flooding situations do happen.

Residents should check the online Floodplain map to see the risk in your area, as well as cleaning out storm drains around homes and keeping rain gutters clear.

