Look up to see the Harvest Moon to rise over Utah Monday night

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns can crank up the Neil Young and go dancin' in the light with the Harvest Moon as it rises over the state Monday.

The appearance of the Harvest Moon signifies summer is officially coming to an end, although much cooler temperatures felt throughout Utah are doing the trick as well.

Unlike other full moon names, the Harvest Moon is unique in that it relates to the autumnal equinox, according to the Farmer's Almanac. It was given its name due to the extra light given to farmers harvesting their summer crops.

But now it's gettin' late

And the moon is climbin' high

I want to celebrate

See it shinin' in your eye Neil Young

Over the next few evenings, the full moon will rise shortly after sunset at nearly the same time, unlike other moonrises.

"It may almost seem as if there are full Moons multiple nights in a row!," says the Farmer's Almanac.