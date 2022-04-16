Loose dog on I-15 caught, treated for leg injury

SALT LAKE CITY — A dog found itself on a Salt Lake City freeway Saturday morning, bringing traffic to a near halt as people tried to corral him.

The pup was seen happily trotting along State Route 201, then onto southbound I-15. Utah Highway Patrol said he jumped over the barrier and onto the northbound side of the freeway near 2100 South.

Fortunately, no cars hit the dog — but he did injure his leg when he jumped the barrier.

UHP troopers responded to the area and slowed traffic so they could safely capture him. He was then turned over to animal control and taken to a veterinarian to have his leg injury treated.

READ: Pig, cow up for auction after being found wandering in Utah County

Several people got out of their cars to try to catch the dog. While well-intentioned, UHP said that's actually not the best thing to do.

"An animal in traffic can be very dangerous, however we urge the public to please stay in their vehicles and do not try to get the animal themselves," Cpl. Tara Wahlberg said in a message to FOX 13 News. "It is better to wait for Troopers so we can stop traffic if needed."

Wahlberg said they weren't sure how the dog ended up on the freeway.