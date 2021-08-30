Lori Daybell's psychiatric commitment temporarily extended

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — Lori Daybell, who is charged in connection with the death of four people, will remain in a psychiatric treatment facility until at least Sep. 8.

Daybell was committed in June after being deemed mentally unfit to stand trial.

On Monday, a judge in Idaho extended her commitment after deciding the progress report from her doctor at the facility didn't meet the standard.

Her doctor had requested a formal extension of her commitment, but both the prosecuting and defense attorneys agreed with the judge that a more proper progress report was needed. The parties involved will return to court on Sep. 8 to discuss Daybell's competency and the request for an extension.

Daybell is charged with the murder of two of her children — Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow — as well as her ex-husband Charles Vallow, and her current husband's former wife Tammy Daybell.

Her husband Chad Daybell is also charged in connection with the deaths of the children and his former wife, but not Charles Vallow. He is facing the death penalty.