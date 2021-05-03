Loved ones remember domestic violence victim killed and left dead on I-80

SOUTH SALT LAKE — Friends and family members held a vigil Sunday to honor the life of Shandon Nicole Scott.

Scott is believed by police to have been shot and killed by her boyfriend Saturday morning. Her body was found in a car on I-80 westbound near the State Street and 700 East exits. When police arrived, the driver was gone. Police later arrested the suspect in Scott’s murder. The suspect has been identified by Unified Police as Terence Trent Vos.

READ: Police identify man arrested for girlfriend's murder

“She was so loved and so cared about,” said Heather Redford, Scott's best friend.

She said Scott was a wonderful mother, friend and sister.

“She was always laughing. Just such a good spirit,” Redford said.

After a prayer, balloons were released in honor of Shandon Nicole Scott. @fox13 pic.twitter.com/KPb5Baf9Pb — Sydney Glenn (@SydneyGlennTV) May 3, 2021

She added that she believes Vos deserves everything that is coming for him.

“You took that woman away from all of us. A mother, a daughter, a sister, a best friend, you took her away from all of us,” she said.

Family and friends set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses and for the two children she is leaving behind.

Domestic violence victim resources (free, 24/7, confidential):

