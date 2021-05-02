Police identify man arrested for girlfriend's murder

SALT LAKE COUNTY — Police have released the name of the man arrested Saturday for allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriend.

Terence Trent Vos, 31, got into a fight with Shandon Nicole Scott, 32, at a home on Nibley View Court in Millcreek. At one point, Unified Police say he shot her.

He then drove with her in the passenger seat but crashed into a wall on I-80. He fled the scene but was apprehended by police nearby.

Police say Vos is a known gang member. Court records show a long history in the criminal justice system since as early as 2007, including several gun-related charges.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Scott's family.